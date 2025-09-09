Protests in Doda, other places in J-K against detention of AAP MLA Malik

Doda/Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Protesters clashed with security personnel in Doda as demonstrations were held in the district and other places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday against the detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces had been deployed in strength in Doda, where supporters of Malik, the president of the J-K unit of AAP, took to the streets a day after he was detained for allegedly disturbing public order and lodged in Kathua district jail.

Officials said a two-year-old girl suffering from pneumonia, who was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda from the primary health centre in Thathri, died after her vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam during protests at Pul Doda near the town, despite efforts by police to clear the way for the vehicle carrying the patient.

They said an investigation has started into the incident after the girl's father claimed that they were not allowed to pass by the deployed cops despite repeated requests.

Traffic was stopped at Pul Doda in view of continuous day-long protests by the Doda MLA's supporters at the clock tower in the town, the officials said, adding police cleared the clock tower of these people several times during the day using mild lathicharge, but the protesters, including women, dodged the cops and continued their stir, demanding immediate release of their leader.

Police personnel were seen blocking the roads with barbed wire and using public address system to inform the protesters to clear the clock tower in view of the promulgation of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows the authorities to direct individuals to stop certain actions or manage property to prevent harm, thereby maintaining public order and tranquility in situations where an immediate threat is perceived.

Station House Officer of Thathri police station was injured when some protesters indulged in stone-pelting at Dunadi after the police tried to stop a march from Bhatyas towards Doda town, the officials said, adding police fired several teargas shells and chased the protesters.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength in various sensitive areas, including Gandoh, Bhalessa, Chilli Pingal, Kahara and Thathri tehsils, as a precautionary measure.

Some locals claimed that authorities have slowed down internet services amid a spontaneous shutdown in several parts of Malik's Kahara village. However, the district authorities denied it, saying "temporary fluctuations" are due to ongoing restoration and technical works being carried out by service providers.

"The District Administration Doda has not imposed any restriction or slowdown on internet services. The inconvenience being faced by the citizens is purely technical in nature and expected to stabilise once the restoration work is completed.

"Public is kindly requested to cooperate and bear with the temporary disruption," the district information office said.

In Jammu, a group of AAP activists held a protest outside the press club and raised slogans against the BJP.

"The action of the Lt Governor-led administration at the behest of the BJP is condemnable as he is representing thousands of voters of his constituency," a protester said.

Protests by AAP supporters were also held in Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar districts.

In Kishtwar, Congress leader Zaffarullah was detained for several hours to prevent him from visiting Doda.

The ruling National Conference and other parties like the PDP and People's Conference have condemned the detention of Malik under PSA, saying it was an "assault on democracy".

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Malik is "not a threat to public safety” and that using a "discredited law to detain him is wrong". PTI COR TAS RT