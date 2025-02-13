Protests in Jamia: More than 10 students detained, security stepped up

New Delhi: Over 10 Jamia Millia Islamia University students were detained by Delhi Police for protesting against the university's disciplinary action against two PhD scholars, who were served show-cause notices for allegedly organising a demonstration last year, an official said on Thursday.

The protest began on Monday, with students condemning what they termed as the the administration’s "crackdown on student activism."

The university claimed the protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor's office, forcing the administration to take action.

According to police sources, the university sought police intervention to remove the students from the protest site to maintain law and order.

"We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we have deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order," a police source said.

Some of the protestors are also sitting outside the Kalkaji police station, claiming that 20 students are missing after the police move, and that the authorities are not giving details of the whereabouts of the alleged detainees.

"Multiple students of Jamia have been detained from the campus at around 5 am. Till now the location of these students is unknown," a protestor claimed.

Some of the students allegedly involved in the protest claimed they also got suspension letters from the Jamia administration.

"On February 10, you were identified as leading an unruly and rowdy group of individuals to vandalise and deface the university's property.

Furthermore, on February 11, you again participated in an unauthorised and unlawful protest within the JMI campus, disrupting the normal functioning of university and creating ruckus inside the campus thereby resulting in gross inconvenience to other students teachers and employees of the University," according to a student who claims to have received the suspension letter.

"This letter serves to inform you that you are suspended with immediate effect from Jamia Milia latania (JMI) due to your involvement in acts of vandalism, unauthorised and unlawful protests, and defamation of the University which constitute serious breaches of University's Ordinances along with ensuing rules and regulations till the outcome of the proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee," the letter said.

In a statement, the university said a handful of students called for a protest, unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of February 10.

"Since then, they have not only disturbed the peaceful conduct of classes but also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library and attending classes at a time when mid-semester exams are about to begin," the statement read.

"They have violated university rules and were found carrying objectionable contraband items.

The university administration, taking a strong view of the damage to university property, defacement of walls, and obstruction of classes, has taken preventive measures to ensure academic activities continue as normal," it added.

Despite the university administration offering to discuss their demands through a committee, the students allegedly refused to engage with the administration, including the Supervisor, Head, and Dean, it said.

"Taking preventive measures, this morning the university administration and the Proctorial team removed the students from the protest site, evicting them from the campus. The police have been requested to maintain law and order," the statement added.

Student leader Sonakshi told the news agaency that the protesters have four key demands: revoking the show-cause notices issued to the two PhD students, repealing the 2022 Office Memorandum that restricts protests on campus, scrapping the Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters, and ensuring no future disciplinary action against students for participating in protests.

The disciplinary committee is set to meet on February 25 to review the role of the two PhD students in organising "Jamia Resistance Day" on December 15, 2024, an annual event marking the 2019 anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

In view of the protests, security has been stepped around the university premises.

"We have deployed one company of paramilitary force and over 100 Delhi Police personnel outside the university premises.

We have directed the force to maintain law and order situation. We are in contact with the university authorities," a senior police officer said.

On December 15, 2019, Delhi Police allegedly broke into the Jamia university's campus and baton-charged students inside the library while looking for "outsiders" during anti-CAA protests.

Protests around the country followed the crackdown.