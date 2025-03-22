Protests in Jammu over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's remarks against particular community

Jammu, March 21 (PTI) Scores of protests rocked the Jammu region following remarks by AAP MLA Mehraj Malik against a particular community, with organisations demanding an apology from him.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly on Thursday, Malik said, "They (Hindus) will not close down liquor shops because they drink during festivals and marriages too. They are addicted to it." In Jammu, the Dogra Front, Shiv Sena, VHP, Bajrang Dal, and several social organisations staged protests at different places against the AAP MLA over his remarks that "hurt the Hindu community".

"He has hurt the feelings of crores of Hindus. Are we addicts, as he said? It is shameful that he showed such hatred against Hindus. He should apologise," president of Dogra Front Shiv Sena Ashok Gupta said to reporters.

In Kathua, the BJP organised a protest march against the AAP MLA and burnt his effigy, raising slogans against him and Arvind Kejriwal.

"We will not tolerate his anti-Hindu behaviour. He should apologise," said a BJP leader.

Similarly, protests were held by Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Hindu Sangathan in Kishtwar and Udhampur districts, demanding an apology from him.

During the discussion on demands for grants in the Assembly, Malik made controversial remarks, triggering protests and a heated exchange of words between him and BJP members.

However, Mubarak Gul, officiating as Speaker, expunged the remarks.

Later, Malik retracted his statement, saying, "Everyone, including Hindus and Muslims, drinks liquor, some openly and some behind curtains. If my remarks have disturbed anyone, I apologise. I have no intention of hurting anyone''s feelings." PTI AB MNK MNK