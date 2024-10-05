Protests in Jammu, Rajouri against 'blasphemous' remarks about Prophet Muhammad

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) Hundreds of people on Saturday staged separate protest rallies in Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir to press for legal action against a Hindutva priest for his "blasphemous" remarks about Prophet Muhammad, officials said.

The rallies organised by various Muslim organisations and joined by members of other communities as solidarity were taken out peacefully at Bhatindi area of Jammu and Rajouri district town, the officials said.

The protestors demanded stern action against the priest, Yati Narsinghanand, for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims by his "hate" speech.

Senior police officers visited the protesters and assured that an FIR already stands registered against the accused in Ghaziabad (UP).

Members of other communities including Sikhs joined the protest at Bhatindi and said the government must act against people like Narsinghanand to maintain peace and communal harmony in the country.

"We have joined this protest to convey our strong resentment against the blasphemous remarks which have the potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the country. The government must act against the culprit in accordance with the law of the land,” state president of All India Confederation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other backward Classes, R K Kalsotra, said.

Another participant Jasbir Singh said the Sikh community strongly condemns the remarks of the "hate-monger" who should be jailed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) immediately.

"We appeal to the people to maintain communal harmony," he said.

Safdar Ali, one of the leaders, said a deliberate attempt is made by the communal elements to create a wedge among the people under a conspiracy.

"It is the responsibility of the government to put such people behind bars. We hope strict action will be taken against him," he said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS