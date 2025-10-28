Protests in Katra against proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project

Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Scores of protesters took to the streets in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra town on Tuesday against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway plan, and threatened to resume a chain hunger strike if the project was not shelved.

Locals of Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, have been opposing the Rs 250-crore ropeway project that will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre-long steep track to the cave shrine in Reasi.

They claim the ropeway would impact the livelihoods of over 60,000 families, especially hoteliers, shopkeepers, pony operators, and labourers.

On Tuesday, people, particularly the youth, sat on a dharna carrying the picture of Mata Vaishno Devi and banners saying "No to Ropeway", and raised slogans demanding that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board put an end to the proposed ropeway project.

"We are holding a protest against the ropeway project. We will not allow the ropeway project here," one of the protestors, Sahil Singh, told reporters at Katra.

He said that the protests will continue until the ropeway project is shelved. "We will get the support of the people of Katra, Sangharsh Samiti, Yuva Rajput Sabha, and the Chamber of Commerce. We met all of them, and they promised us support in our fight against the ropeway," Singh said.

He said the divisional commissioner of Jammu had promised them 10 months ago that the decision on the ropeway would be taken after consulting the locals.

"But the administration has gone back on its promise. That is why we are back on the roads. Today, we have joined the hunger strike; tomorrow, others will join it. The administration should realise the gravity of the issue and take measures to address our demand," another protestor said.

Katra had observed a week-long total shutdown and protests in December last year amid a chain hunger strike by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti in support of their demand for shelving of the project.

During the week-long bandh and protests, 18 protesters were nabbed and released on January 1. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had mandated a committee to initiate talks with stakeholders and resolve all issues. PTI AB AB NSD NSD