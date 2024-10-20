Protests erupt in Muzaffarnagar over rumours of release of man after anti-Islam post

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Protests erupted in Budhana town here over rumours that a youth arrested for allegedly making an "objectionable" social media post against Islam had been released by police, officials said on Sunday.

Protesters blocked the Kandhla road in Budhana over comments by the youth, they said.

The man, Nikhil Tyagi, was arrested for his alleged "objectionable comments" on Saturday night, police said.

Police also conducted a flag march in Budhana and tightened security in the area. Additional police forces have been deployed in the town as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday that police have registered a case against Tyagi and arrested him on the complaint lodged by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind city president Mufti Nazeer Ahmed.

Bansal said some people, angered by rumours of his release, held protests. Later, they were told that the youth was in police custody and the protesters dispersed.

Senior police and administrative officials have appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the town.