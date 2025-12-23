Protests in Odisha over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Right-wing groups on Tuesday held demonstrations in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

While the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) led the demonstration in Jagatsinghpur, local outfit Hindu Samaj held a rally in Bhadrak.

VHP's Jagastsinghpur district president Prafulla Sahu said, "Minority Hindus are being subjected to unbearable miseries in Bangladesh. There is no one for Hindus. Our protest is in solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh." He said the government of India should take steps for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Hindu Samaj leader Gyan Prakash Pani said the state government and the Centre should ensure that Bangladeshi infiltrators are ousted from the country.

"There should be no soft attitude towards Bangladeshi infiltrators in Odisha. We also urge the government to take measures for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh," he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM