Protests in parts of Mizoram, Manipur over scrapping of FMR along India-Myanmar border

Aizawl, Jan 29 (PTI) The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) on Wednesday staged protests in parts of Mizoram and Manipur against the Centre's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and fence the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

The demonstrations were held in Aizawl, Champhai, Serchhip, Lunglei and Kolasib in Mizoram and Manipur's Tengnopal district.

The protesters burned copies of the Mizoram government and the Centre's orders introducing a new protocol at the border.

Speaking at the demonstration in Aizawl, ZORO vice president Rohmingthanga Kawlni criticised the Centre for scrapping the FMR, which used to allow visa-free movement for ethnic communities living within 16 km on either side of the border.

He also took strong exception to the Mizoram government's steps to implement the new rules.

ZORO general secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei said the agitation on the issue will be intensified.

Leaders of different political parties, including the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), also took part in the demonstration in Aizawl.

The FMR was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy. The decision to scrap it was announced in February last year. PTI CORR SOM