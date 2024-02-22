Protests not welcome, issues can be resolved through dialogues: SAU president

New Delhi: South Asian University president K K Aggarwal has said that no protests are welcomed in the varsity and any concern of the students or issues that may arise in the future can be resolved through dialogues.

In an interview with PTI, Aggarwal said that the university will focus on increasing communication channels with the students to resolve their issues and create a free atmosphere in the university.

Aggarwal was responding to a question whether the varsity will consider withdrawing its earlier issued directive which barred students from taking part in protests and declared that they were not suffering from any "psychiatric or psychological disorder" at the time of admissions.

The directive, issued on July 28 last year, attracted widespread criticism for closing the avenues to fix accountability and transparency at the university and attempting to curtail the academic freedom of students.

"The universities always run in a more friendly and communicative atmosphere. I have that experience and will work that way only," Aggarwal said while responding to the question.

"As far as my views are concerned, I think no protest is welcome...I believe whenever there is an issue in an educational institution, the best way is to communicate. So we'll increase the communication channels even more," he added.

Speaking about the absence of a student union and teachers association in the university to raise their concerns to the administration, Aggarwal said an educational institute doesn't require such unions if there are mechanisms to hold dialogues.

He added that the SAU may consider recognising a student union or teachers association if there's a demand for it.

"I have an academic standing of more than 50 years, there are ways to talk it (protests) out. I strongly believe educational institutions are the easiest to resolve the situation because there is really no conflict of interest here. Whether it's a student, teacher or the president, all have students' interest as the only focus," he said.

"I managed the IP University for the first 10 years and there was no need of any union. There was no student union, no teachers union, and no non-teaching union, because people did not feel the need for it. So I believe similar things will happen here (SAU) also," he added while claiming that the issues raised by students in September 2022, which led to massive agitation in the university, were resolved.

The SAU was riddled with protests which later turned into a hunger strike over a reduction in the scholarships and stipends of MA students.

Aggarwal also claimed that he met the teachers expelled for allegedly "inciting" the protest and aims to resolve their grievances as well.

"Teachers have also met me, and I think we will soon resolve their case also," he said.

On the demands of students to include their representation in committees for sexual harassment and gender sensitisation, Aggarwal further said that SAU will include students' representation wherever admissible according to rules.

"We will certainly introduce student representation wherever required as per the law. But to run a university only by law is sometimes not the best thing to do. According to me, it should be seen more as a family than a legal entity," he said.