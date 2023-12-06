Protests of OBCs, Marathas in Maharashtra are state-sponsored: Wadettiwar

Nagpur, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday claimed that the ongoing protests by the Maratha and OBC communities in Maharashtra are being orchestrated by the Eknath Shinde-led government.
The leader of opposition in the assembly was speaking to reporters here on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.
While the Maratha community is agitating for a quota, leaders from the Other Backward Classes are also holding rallies, demanding that the OBC quota should not be touched while granting reservation to the Marathas.
“Both the agitations have been state-sponsored and the intention is to keep the two communities fighting against each other. This is certainly not good for society," Wadettiwar said.
"Such proxy battles are an attempt by the state government to divert the people's attention from real and important issues," he added. PTI ND KRK