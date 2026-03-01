Protests over Khamenei's killing: Schools, colleges to remain closed for 2 days in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Schools and colleges in Kashmir will remain closed for two days starting Monday as a precautionary measure following protests across the valley against the killing of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel joint strikes, officials said.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, on Sunday against the killing of Khamenei. The protests broke out in areas with a large Shia population, the officials said.

"The schools and colleges, both government and private, in Kashmir division shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday," a senior official said here.

He said the educational institutions will remain closed for two days as a precautionary measure. PTI MIJ KVK KVK