Protests staged against Pahalgam terror attack

Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday staged demonstrations here condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and blamed the Union government for `failing to prevent it'.

The demonstration was staged at the Variety square in the city.

In a symbolic protest, the activists broke bangles in front of placards with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

They shouted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad".

City Sena (UBT) chief Nitin Tiwari said Prime Minister Modi and Shah had talked about ridding Jammu and Kashmir of violence after the scrapping of Article 370, which did not happen.

The perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were still not arrested, he claimed, adding that Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 persons died, was a failure of the Modi government.

In Nashik, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest, hitting photographs of Pakistan's national flag and its prime minister with chappals and burning them.

"All political parties should come together and unite against terror. The government should also introspect as to how this attack took place,” said state MNS general secretary Dinkar Patil.

Maharashtra MNS vice president Salim Sheikh, district president Ankush Pawar, city president Sudam Kombde and others were present during the protest. PTI CLS COR KRK