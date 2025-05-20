Protocol lapse: CJI says not to blow trivial issue out of proportion

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has said the "trivial issue" of the protocol lapse during his visit to Mumbai on May 18 should not be blown out of proportion and the matter should be given "quietus".

A release of the Supreme Court issued on Tuesday said everyone concerned had expressed regret.

On May 14, the CJI disapproved the absence of Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police or the city police commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

The release said, "News items are being published in the media regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets. The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus." Following his oath as the 52nd CJI, Gavai travelled to Mumbai for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Hours after the remarks were public, all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Dr B R Ambedkar at Dadar in Mumbai, when the CJI visited there to pay his obeisance. PTI MNR PKS MNR AMK AMK