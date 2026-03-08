Protocol violations for Prez: Centre asks Mamata government to respond by 5 pm

New Delhi (PTI): Amid a row over "lapses" at President Droupad Murmu's event in West Bengal, the Centre has sought a response from the state government by 5 pm on Sunday over the "violations" of the rules related to protocol, venue and route arrangements during the visit, sources said.

In a letter to West Bengal chief secretary, the Union home secretary has asked him to furnish a response on the violations of the 'Blue Book' rules of protocol, venue and route arrangements.

The 'Blue Book' is a confidential document which lists out rules for the security and protocol for the President, Vice-President and the prime minister and their families.

President Murmu on Saturday expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

Highly placed sources said the communique sent to the West Bengal chief secretary sought response on the absence of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the DGP to receive the President on her arrival to the state which is a serious violation of the Blue Book rules.

The Centre has taken note of the fact that only the Siliguri Mayor was present to receive her which is a violation of protocol, they said.

According to the sources, the washroom set up for the President did not have water for which an explanation has been sought from the state government.

The state has been asked to explain why the route chosen by the administration for ferrying the President was littered with garbage, they said.

The letter seeks to know about the action taken against District Magistrate Darjeeling, Commissioner of Police Siliguri and Additional District Magistrate who seems to be directly responsible for such violations.

Murmu had been invited to the annual programme of the tribal community, which was originally scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Siliguri.

However, citing security and other logistical reasons, authorities shifted the venue to Goshaipur near the Bagdogra airport, officials said.

When the President arrived at the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a handful of people were present. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the only representative present at the airport to receive her.

"Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I do not know whether she is upset. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well," the President had said.

She also questioned the change of venue for the tribal community's annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where the turnout was reportedly low.

"Had the programme been held there (at Bidhannagar), it would have been better. There is ample space there, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there. Today's programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to come here. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here," Murmu said.

According to protocol, the chief minister or a minister of the state government is usually present to receive the President.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday described "lapses" in President Murmu's event in West Bengal as unfortunate, saying the high constitutional office must always get the dignity it deserves.

Accusing the West Bengal government of insulting President Murmu during her visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was "shameful and unprecedented" and the TMC dispensation has "truly crossed all limits".