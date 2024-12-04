Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor to be operational by end of 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India’s 500 Mwe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a separate question, Singh said India has achieved mastery in all aspects of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology which has evolved from a unit size of 220 MW to 540 MW and 700 MW.

"Reactors of all these sizes are in successful operation. The Indian industries have also matured and supplied components & equipment and executed works to the required exacting standards for these PHWRs," the minister said.

Singh said a capacity of 1400 MW was added in the year 2023-24 by the completion of Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) Units 3 & 4 (2x700 MW) increasing the nuclear power capacity from 6780 MW to 8180 MW.

In September 2024, another reactor, Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) Unit-7 (700 MW) also achieved criticality, he said.

The present installed capacity is set to increase from 8180 MW to 14080 MW by 2029-30, an increase of approximately 70 per cent on completion of RAPP 7 and 8 (2x700 MW), KKNPP 3 and 4 (2x1000 MW), KKNPP 5 and 6 (2x1000 MW) and PFBR (500 MW) projects which are under construction/commissioning, Singh said.

The minister said nuclear power is a clean, base load source of electricity available 24x7.

"Its lifecycle Greenhouse gas emissions are comparable to those of renewables like hydro and wind. However, given the country's large demand and need for large energy transition to clean sources to achieve Net Zero by 2070 goal, both nuclear and other renewable technologies have to be deployed extensively," Singh said.

The 500MWe sodium-cooled Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor being commissioned by Bhartiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) at Kalpakkam is a significant milestone in the country’s nuclear power programme. PTI SKU RHL