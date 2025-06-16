'Proud moment for India': BJP on PM Modi receiving Cyprus’ highest civilian honour

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The BJP on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Cyprus’ highest civilian honour as a “proud moment for India” and said no other PM in the country’s history has ever commanded such a “decisive influence” on the global stage as him.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the country’s highest civilian honour, on the prime minister for his leadership and contributions at international levels.

This is the 23rd such international honour that Modi has received so far from various countries, Yadav said.

“It is a moment of happiness and pride for all of us that he has received the 23rd such honour at the international level. It is definitely a matter of pride for India as well,” the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Later, in a post on X, Yadav wrote, "This honour is a testament to the rise of India’s economic might, and diplomatic assertiveness in the global community." Hailing the bestowing of Cyprus’ highest civilian honour on Modi, the BJP wrote on X, “No prime minister in India’s history has commanded such decisive influence on the global stage as Shri Narendra Modi.” Union minister Nitin Gadkari said this distinguished recognition reflects the enduring friendship between India and Cyprus, built on mutual trust, respect, and common aspirations.

“A proud moment for every Indian,” Gadkari said in a post on X.

“It fills us all with immense pride that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with Cyprus’s highest honor, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’,” he added.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Cyprus bestowing its highest civilian honour upon Prime Minister Modi is a matter of “great pride and joy for India and her people”.

“This honour is yet another recognition of PM Modi’s statesmanship and India’s growing stature as a ‘vishwa-bandhu’. May this heartwarming gesture further deepen India-Cyprus friendship,” Pradhan wrote on X.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the prime minister as a leader who commands global respect, and said the Cyprus’ highest civilian honour is recognition of Modi’s statesmanship and India’s expanding diplomatic footprint across continents.

“A leader who commands global respect. PM Narendra Modi receives Cyprus’ highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III. A tribute to his statesmanship and Bharat’s expanding diplomatic footprint across continents,” Rijiju wrote on X.

BJP MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni also called it a proud moment for Bharat.

"PM Narendra Modi has been conferred with 'the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' — the highest civilian honour of Cyprus. Yet another global recognition of PM Modi’s decisive and visionary leadership and his growing stature on the world stage,” he said in a post on X.

The BJP said this moment is not merely the story of a leader, it is the emergence of a resurgent Bharat, driven by economic might, strategic foresight, and a bold, unapologetic foreign policy.

“It is the manifestation of what becomes possible when 140 crore citizens place their trust in strong, visionary leadership,” the party said on X.

“Under PM Modi, India’s diplomacy has shed hesitancy and embraced clarity - with India First at its core. For the first time, India speaks in one voice — firm, fearless, and focused on national interest. The world is not only watching — it is realigning itself in response to the rise of New India,” it added. PTI PK PK KVK KVK