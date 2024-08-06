Proud moment for India: Yogi hails Fiji's highest honour for President Murmu

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed Fiji conferring its highest honour on President Droupadi Murmu as a proud moment for India.

Adityanath also said this honour is the highest expression of the "unbreakable historical and cultural ties" between the two countries and also reflects India's commitment to peace, cooperation and goodwill in the world.

"It is a proud moment for India that Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji was honoured with Fiji's highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. This honour is the highest expression of the unbreakable historical and cultural ties between the two countries, which reflects India's commitment to peace, cooperation and goodwill in the world. Hearty congratulations to honourable president and greetings to the citizens of the country!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

President Murmu was on Tuesday conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country's highest civilian award, during her two-day visit to that country. Murmu hailed the ties between the two countries and said India stands ready to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous nation.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji," the President's Office said in a post on X.

Murmu described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between India and Fiji. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation. PTI KIS MNK MNK