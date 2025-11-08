'Proud of Kashi's talented kids': PM interacts with children after flagging off Vande Bharat trains

Varanasi (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the idea of a kids 'kavi sammelan' (poets' meet) while interacting with a group of children here during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat trains on Saturday.

"The best 8-10 among them will be taken across the country for poetry recitals... As the Member of Parliament from Kashi, I had a very special and pleasant experience today. I heartily congratulate these children," Modi said.

He lavished praises on the kids present at the event, saying that as the MP from Varanasi he "felt so proud that my Kashi has such talented children".

Speaking after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains here from the Banaras railway station, he said, "I was just talking to some students inside the Vande Bharat train. I congratulate Ashwini (Vaishnaw) ji. He has started a wonderful tradition.

"Wherever the Vande Bharat train is launched, competitions are held among the children on various subjects --- regarding development, regarding Vande Bharat, pictures imagining a developed India and poems," the prime minister said.

He said even though the children did not have much time to prepare for the event, the image of 'Viksit Kashi, Viksit Bharat, Surakshit Bharat', they have imagined were remarkable.

The poems recited by the children were indeed wonderful, Modi said. "I heartily congratulate the teachers of schools here for inspiring and guiding the children. I also congratulate the parents of these children. Surely they must have contributed in some way, " the PM added.