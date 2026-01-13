'Proud son of a soldier': J-K minister Satish Sharma gets emotional at Veterans' Day rally

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma became emotional while recalling his father, late Madan Lal Sharma — an ex-serviceman who later served as a member of parliament, minister and MLA — during his address at the 10th Veterans' Day rally, where he expressed pride in being the son of a soldier.

The Indian Army on Tuesday began the 10th Veterans' Day celebrations with a mega two-day ex-servicemen rally in the border district of Rajouri, reaffirming the nation's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifices of its veterans. Organised by the army's Northern Command, the rally is being held at the Rajouri Advanced Landing Ground (ALG), close to the Line of Control (LoC). The venue holds strong historical and emotional significance, having witnessed intense Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor, in which at least three civilians, including the then additional district development commissioner, were martyred.

The event was inaugurated with Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma as the chief guest. General Officer Commanding White Knight Corps Lieutenant General P K Mishra, along with senior officers of the army, police, civil administration and security forces, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma, who became emotional with his eyes moist, lauded the Indian Army and described ex-servicemen as an invaluable pillar of society.

"I am proud to be the son of a soldier. My father served in the 1st JAK Rifles. Coming here has made me emotional. Because of our soldiers, our borders remain secure, and the nation stays safe,” he said.

Sharma said he was deeply grateful to the Indian Army for repeatedly organising such meaningful programmes. "Such initiatives should continue for those who have sacrificed their lives and spent the best years of their lives guarding our borders, away from their families,” he said.

The minister congratulated the army on organising the outreach exercise and highlighted the distribution of electric vehicles and the launch of digital facilities. “The inauguration of a new app and welfare initiatives will greatly ease pension and service-related facilities for veterans,” he said.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Sharma said efforts would continue to enhance the dignity and welfare of veterans and their families through improved medical and social support systems. “The enemy will never stop its tactics, but we must ensure our borders are so strong that every citizen of India can live in peace, prosperity and harmony,” he added.

He also extended greetings on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, wishing well-being for soldiers, veterans and their families.

Thousands of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and next of kin (NoKs) from areas under Northern Command participated in the rally.

Several dedicated stalls have been set up to provide pension-related services, welfare assistance, grievance redressal and facilitation to veterans and their families, a defence spokesperson said.

Assistive aids such as electric wheelchairs, mobile scooters and e-rickshaws were also distributed, while a dedicated Veerangana Seva Kendra helpline was digitally inaugurated to support Veer Naris, he added.

The rally stands as a tribute to the sacrifices of ex-servicemen and reinforces the strong bond between the army, the civil administration and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in sensitive border areas like Rajouri.