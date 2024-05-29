Proud that I am going to jail to save my country: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has to surrender on June 2 in the excise policy case at the end of his interim bail period, on Wednesday said he is proud to go to jail to "save" his country.

The AAP convener is out on interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"I am ready to go back to jail again on June 2. And I am proud that I am going to jail to save my country," Kejriwal told PTI Videos here.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he said, "They (BJP) say Kejriwal indulged in corruption...they don't have even one proof. People are saying if Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one is honest in this world." "They say there has been theft of Rs 100 crore. They conducted raids at 500 places, but they did not get even one paise, did that Rs 100 crore vanish in thin air?" he asked.

The Delhi CM said that in a TV interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked if Kejriwal is saying you don't have any proof and no recovery has been made then why he has been arrested.

"PM accepted that they don't have any proof, there is no recovery and that is because Kejriwal is an experienced thief. If the PM accepts before the entire nation they don't have any proof, then it means the entire case is fake," he said.

Kejriwal further said that he has been arrested "because of the work which Kejriwal is doing, Modi cannot do".

"I made power free for people in Punjab and Delhi. We build good hospitals and mohalla clinics, and all works which we did, PM cannot do. Therefore, they want to put Kejriwal in jail," he alleged.

Against their dictatorship and "goondagardi", the AAP is raising its voice, he said. "They want to silence me, they want to break me, they want to muzzle my voice. But no force in the world can break me," the AAP chief asserted.