Proud to belong to nation that gave world Buddha and not 'Yuddha': PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) India is committed to ensuring that younger generations across the world learn more about Lord Buddha and get inspired by his ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting "we are proud to belong to a nation that has given the world 'Buddha' and not 'Yuddha (war)".

Advertisment

Welcoming the delegates from across Asia to the 12th General Assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace (ABCP) in New Delhi, he highlighted India's rich connection to Buddhism.

In a written message for the meeting, Modi emphasised India's commitment to the principles of Lord Buddha and the role they play as a strong advocate for the interests of the Global South.

"India is committed to ensuring that the younger generations across the world learn more about Bhagwan Buddha and get inspired by his ideals," PM Modi said in the message.

Advertisment

He said the motto of the gathering resonates with India as a nation that has always been guided by the principles of Bhagwan Buddha and as a strong votary of the interests of the Global South.

"India is the land of Bhagwan Buddha. As I have said earlier, we are proud to belong to a nation that has given the world 'Buddha' and not 'Yuddha' (war)," he said.

The prime minister underscored the nation's efforts in developing the Buddhist circuit, enhancing connectivity to heritage sites, establishing the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture, and promoting Bhagwan Buddha's teachings globally.

Advertisment

Modi asserted that global challenges such as climate change, conflict, terrorism, and poverty require a collaborative and collective approach.

"Such problems can only be solved by a common, collaborative and collective approach. The principles of Bhagwan Buddha not only help bring us together on a common platform but also contain the solutions to many of these challenges that we face," he added.

He emphasised that the principles of Bhagwan Buddha not only unite nations but also offer solutions to shared challenges.

Advertisment

Commending the ABCP's diverse activities, the prime minister expressed appreciation for its proactive engagement in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation among nations and societies.

He acknowledged the organisation's inclusive and forward-looking approach in collaborating with international bodies to address global challenges.

Sharing the message of the spirit of 'waq T' (May all be well), Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that the assembly would serve as a source of enlightenment, inspiration, courage, and strength for the entire world.

The Buddhist conference started on January 16 and concluded on Thursday. PTI UZM TIR TIR