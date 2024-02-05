Prove corruption charges; will quit politics: Hemant Soren’s challenge to BJP

Ranchi: Arrested former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Advertisment

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

“I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics,” said Hemant Soren.

Advertisment

The ex-chief minister who is in ED custody now was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote.

Earlier, Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

“The BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected Jharkhand government,” he said.