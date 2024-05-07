Proved that ours is a govt that delivers, says TN CM Stalin after 3-year-regime

Chennai, May 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that he has proved through deeds that the current DMK government is one that has delivered.

His "consistent" action since the last three years of his rule resulted in ensuring smiles on the people's faces, especially the poor, Stalin, who is also the DMK President, said.

“Stalin means hard work… I have proved in three years that M K Stalin means action, deeds and not mere rhetoric," the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his social media platform X.

He has completed three years in office as Chief Minister and May 7 marks the commencement of the fourth year.

“I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, took charge as Chief Minister with your great support and trust. This regime has completed three years and has stepped into the fourth year,” he said.

During these three years, he said that he has implemented several schemes and welfare initiatives for the benefit of the people. “And the happiness on the faces of the beneficiaries who gain on a daily basis is a testimony to it,” Stalin said in the video.

The video also has voices from the beneficiaries who praised the achievements of the DMK government, especially the free bus pass for women, Rs 1,000 monthly grant to women, enhanced earnings to women self-help groups, women's hostel, and the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme for school children.

“This is not rhetoric but a government that delivers. People's grateful greetings and smiling faces motivate us to work harder. Moving forward with confidence, I am proud to say it was a great three years! A proud and confident Tamil Nadu,” he said. PTI JSP SDP