Provide compensation to rain-affected Bharuch farmers: Cong leader Mumtaz Patel

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Gujarat Congress leader Mumtaz Patel urged the state's BJP government to provide compensation to farmers affected by heavy rains and flooding in Bharuch district last month.

Patel wrote two letters to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera on September 12 and shared them on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Water had entered several low-lying areas of Bharuch after Narmada river crossed the danger level of 24 feet at Golden bridge in the last week of August.

A few days later, 10 villages of Jambusar and Amod talukas were inundated after flooding of Dhadhar river.

"I am writing to bring to your attention the significant losses faced by farmers in many parts of Bharuch district due to recent adverse weather conditions that have severely impacted the Kharif crop season. The unexpected weather events of excessive rainfall have resulted in substantial damage to crops and household items, creating a dire situation for many farming families," said Patel, who is daughter of veteran Congress leader late Ahmed Patel.

"The losses include but are not limited to crop damage. Extensive destruction of Kharif crops has been reported, leaving farmers without their primary source of livelihood," she said in the letter, adding farmers also suffered damages to their homes and essential household items.

She said the Gujarat government must provide compensation to the affected farmers to help them recover and rebuild their lives.

In a separate letter to Sumera, she said farmers affected due to rains and flooding should be given compensation immediately. PTI PJT PD BNM