Provide detailed information to staff about options under Unified Pension Scheme: Railway Ministry to zones

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) There is an urgent need to ensure wide and effective communication among all employees regarding the options available under the Unified Pension Scheme, the Railway Ministry said.

In a written communication addressed to Principal Chief Personnel Officers of all 17 railway zones, the ministry said that an immediate and proactive measure is needed to "disseminate clear, accurate and comprehensive information about the available options under the UPS".

"It is essential that employees are well-informed and supported in making their decisions," it added.

The ministry also urged these officials to organize facilitation camps at various locations ensuring adequate support from HR, finance personnel and subject matter experts.

"These camps should serve as a platform for employees to seek guidance, clarify doubts and complete their registration process with ease," the circular dated May 21 said.

"Additionally, you are requested to maintain detailed records of the facilitation camps conducted, including dates, location, the number of employees who attended and those who completed their registration," it added.

The Union government has introduced this new pension scheme for new recruits and given options to the present employees to choose between the existing New Pension Scheme (NPS) or the UPS. PTI JP AS AS