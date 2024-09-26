Provide details of RSS route march to police: HC to organisers

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the organisers of route march to be conducted by the RSS on the eve of Vijayadasami festival on October 6, to meet the police officers concerned and provide the details as sought for by the police from September 27 onwards.

Justice G Jayachandran gave the directive on a batch of petitions from RSS Tirupur district secretary Jyothi Prakash and RSS Dindigul Joint Secretary Sethuraj, challenging the orders of the police rejecting their applications seeking permission to conduct route march.

The judge said the details of the route march shall be given and finalized following the guidelines issued by this court last year and report before it on September 30.

The court said this order was not only applicable for the petitioners but also for others from the same organisation.

The judge said the petitioners have filed the petitions seeking permission to conduct route march on the eve of Vijayadasami. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that despite the court's order, the police rejected their applications.

Government Advocate submitted that the basic particulars such as the beginning and ending points of the route march and others details have not been furnished.

For the said purpose, the applications cannot be rejected, the judge added.

The judge said the police officers should have called the organisers and discussed it. Counsel for the petitioners submitted they will provide the particulars. Government advocate sought time to peruse the details and finalise it, the judge added and gave the above directive. PTI CORR SA