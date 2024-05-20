Provide insulated water bottles to track maintainers for heat protection: Railway Board to zones

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Railway Board has asked all its zones and production units to provide insulated water bottles of two-litre capacity to track maintainers in view of the prevailing intense heat conditions.

"Keeping in view the ensuing heat condition across the country, the Civil Engineering Directorate has requested to reiterate the instructions regarding provision of water bottle to the eligible categories of employees," a letter written by the board to to all zones and production units said.

It added that the water bottles should be of two-litre capacity, "having proper heat insulation so that water can be kept cool for five to six hours".

The All India Railway Track Maintainers' Union (AIRTU) has welcomed the decision. It has, however, said the letter was issued on April 9 but the distribution of water bottles is yet to start.

"I request the authorities concerned to start providing good-quality water bottles as soon as possible as the heat situation is getting worse day by day," Satish Yadav, general secretary, AIRTU, Western Railway, said.

He said the railways used to provide these water bottles at the onset of summer every year. However, the practice was discontinued from 2018. "Now, after a gap of six years, it has started once again which is good for us," Yadav said. PTI JP RC