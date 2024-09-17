Provide insurance benefits to gig workers in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep17 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the state government to make rules of law to provide insurance benefits to the gig workers on app-based services.

In a post on X, Gehlot expressed condolences on the death of delivery boy, Rohit, in a road accident in Jaipur.

He then demanded that the state government should make rules of the law to provide insurance in any accidental incident with the gig workers.

"For gig workers providing app-based services, our government had made the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act. This has a provision for insurance in case of any accidental incident with gig workers," Gehlot said in a post on X. "I appeal to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to make rules of this law and implement as soon as possible so that in case of any accident, economic and social security can be given to gig workers and their families," he said. PTI SDA HIG