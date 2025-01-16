Provide maximum services online to help citizens, CM Fadnavis tells officials

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed officials to develop an online system to make maximum government services available to citizens through mobile devices.

Speaking at a state cabinet meeting held here, the CM said citizens should be able to access 99 per cent of government services through their mobile phones, which will eliminate the need for repeated visits to government offices.

He pointed out that 969 services across various state departments have been notified, of which 536 are available on the Aaple Sarkar portal, and 90 are accessible on departmental portals.

"Currently, 343 services are provided offline. These should be made available online through the Aaple Sarkar portal. The Department of Information Technology must take the lead and complete this work within 100 days," Fadnavis said.

He also instructed ministers and secretaries to take steps to notify all government services that are yet to be included.

"The ease of doing business concept must be implemented by decentralising powers. Regional-level authorities should not have their powers centralised with the government," the chief minister said.

During the meeting, the issue of hair loss incidents reported in Buldhana district was discussed.

According to the Health Department, initial investigations suggest the cases are caused by fungal infections.

Samples of food and water consumed by the affected individuals have been collected, and medicines and ointments have been distributed, resulting in a decline in cases, officials said.

Fadnavis directed the Health Department to remain vigilant, take immediate necessary measures, and monitor similar incidents reported in Wardha. PTI ND BNM