Provide names of 40 organisations: Yogendra Yadav on Fadnavis' 'Bharat Jodo' remarks

Latur, Dec 21 (PTI) Activist Yogendra Yadav on Saturday dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to disclose the names of 40 frontal organisations of Naxalites which had allegedly participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Yadav's demand came two days after Fadnavis told the assembly that 40 of the 180 outfits that took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra were named as frontal bodies when the Congress-led UPA governments ruled Maharashtra and the Centre.

"How can we, as followers of Mahatma Gandhi, be labelled as Naxalites?" the national convener of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan asked while addressing a press conference in Latur city in Maharashtra.

Responding to a query, Yadav challenged Fadnavis to disclose the names of these 40 organisations and clarify under which banner an alleged meeting in Nepal was conducted.

The CM had also said that a meeting was held on November 15 in Kathmandu which was attended by some organisations which took part in the (Rahul Gandhi-led) Bharat Jodo Yatra and issues like opposing EVMs and introduction of ballot papers states were discussed.

Yadav said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lost the assembly polls in Maharashtra as they failed to take a decisive stand on social and political issues post their impressive performance in Lok Sabha polls.

"They lost the assembly elections badly because the opposition allies couldn't come up with a cohesive game plan," he claimed.

Yadav said the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan was dedicated to the protection of the Constitution and democracy.

"Today, the foundations of the nation and democracy are under attack. Our ideology is rooted in the preamble of the Constitution, which serves as our guiding philosophy," he said.

Yadav said the Abhiyan was not affiliated with any political party but will support those who can defeat the BJP.

He alleged that the government was planning new laws to imprison activists. PTI COR NSK