Provide ration cards, other IDs to people of Kalvarayan Hills as early as possible: HC

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the government officials, dealing with identity cards, to process the applications submitted by the people living in Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi district and issue ration cards, Aadhar Cards and Voters ID as expeditiously as possible.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and N Mala gave the directive while passing further interim orders on the matter initiated on its own.

The bench said compliance report shall be filed after 4 weeks.

The government advocate submitted that funds were yet to be allocated for laying road projects to the village, where there was no access and people were struggling even for basic day-to-day needs. The authorities should ensure that the proposal submitted by the concerned department was scrutinized and actions were initiated, the bench added.

The bench said the authorities should ensure that roads were laid enabling the people residing in Kalvarayan hills to avail medical facilities, education and other facilities.

The bench said the amicus curiae submitted that the untold agony of the people in remote villages were not addressed. The Chief Secretary was directed to look into the matter since the rights of the people under the Constitution of India were to be protected, it added.

The court further said the Chief Secretary should give personal attention to ensure that roads were provided to enable the people to have medical, education and other basic facilities. The minimum requirements were to be provided immediately. The long term projects can be done later, the bench added and posted to September 20, further hearing of the case. PTI CORR SA