Providing affordable, uninterrupted electricity to people priority of Rajasthan govt: CM

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said providing affordable and uninterrupted electricity to people is a priority of his government.

An action plan needs to be prepared for this, keeping in mind the long-term needs, he added.

Addressing a review meeting of the energy department at the Chief Minister's Office here, Sharma said there is immense potential in the field of renewable energy in the state.

He directed the officials in attendance to prepare a detailed action plan regarding the demand for and requirement of electricity in the state. The chief minister also directed the officials to run a campaign on behalf of the energy department to make the public aware about the need to save electricity.

He said the officials should continuously monitor the electricity supply and take feedback from public representatives, departmental employees and the public.

Sharma directed for improvement in the power lines, and to install new transformers and GSS to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity. He said companies should give priority to reducing power wastage and aim at minimising it.

The chief minister directed the officials to increase the power-generation capacity of Rajasthan so that the state has to purchase less quantity of electricity.

He said coordination should be established by writing to the Chhattisgarh government and Coal India Limited for adequate coal supply and the officials should ensure that electricity is supplied to the people in Rajasthan at the lowest price.

Principal Secretary, Energy, Bhaskar A Sawant, Managing Director of the Rajasthan State Electricity Transmission Corporation Limited Ashutosh AT Pednekar and senior officials of the energy department were present at the meeting. PTI AG RC