Providing clean drinking water to every citizen Rajasthan govt's priority: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said providing clean drinking water to every citizen of the state is on the priority list of his government.

Addressing a review meeting of the Public Health Engineering Department here, Sharma said that no shortage of funds will be allowed in this endeavour and the concerned officials must take the schemes forward in a phased manner using the budget received from the Central and state governments in a timely manner.

The chief minister also directed the officials to regularly monitor the ongoing works under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Amrit 2.0 scheme and complete them soon.

"In just 11 months of our government's tenure, 10.32 lakh (water) connections have been provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission," the chief minister said, as he emphasised taking special care of quality while expediting the works under this scheme.

"Necessary electricity should be arranged for the operation of tube-wells and other water supply systems in the villages by installing solar plants. Also, the gram panchayats should play an active role to ensure the maintenance of the connections in the rural areas," the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Sharma also emphasised regular monitoring and quick completion of the ongoing work under the Centre's Amrit 2.0 scheme to provide drinking water in the urban areas.

Reviewing the status of the vacant posts in the Public Health Engineering Department, the chef minister said that providing employment to the youth is the main goal of the state government.

"More than 12,000 vacant posts of gazetted, non-gazetted, technical and fourth class staff in the department should be filled soon," Sharma said, as he directed to speed up the recruitment process. PTI AG ARI