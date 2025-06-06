Providing facilities in line with public needs is govt's duty: UP CM

Gorakhpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it is the responsibility of a popular government to provide infrastructure and facilities that align with the needs of a civilised society.

By tailoring services according to different income groups, the government can help make people's lives easier, he added.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of the city's second Kalyan Mandapam in Surajkund Colony, constructed by the municipal corporation at a cost of Rs 4.52 crore in over 35,500 square feet of land.

Adityanath highlighted that Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation is the first in the state to initiate such community halls for weddings and other events, especially to serve people from lower and middle-income groups.

He said having access to a well-equipped venue like Kalyan Mandapam for Rs 11,000 to Rs 25,000 makes ceremonial functions affordable and dignified. Five more Kalyan Mandapams are currently under construction in the city.

The CM informed that he had contributed the entire amount from his MLA fund for the construction of these halls and hoped that Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation would become a model for other civic bodies, according to an official statement.

Adityanath stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Smart City vision must also evolve into a "Safe City" model.

"We must build cities where women, traders, children, and every citizen feels safe. We need strong systems in place to ensure that those attempting to disrupt peace know the consequences," he said.

He encouraged citizens to install security cameras outside their homes to boost safety.

The Chief Minister also called for collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and protecting the environment urged councillors to form 'mohalla committees' in each ward, tasking them with overseeing sanitation and environmental efforts such as tree plantations.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has made cleanliness a national priority, and it is everyone's duty to contribute.

On impact of climate change, CM Adityanath cited instances of extreme weather events and called for returning to nature to find solutions.

He supported PM Modi's appeal to plant a tree in the name of one's mother and proposed plantation drives along riverbanks to protect catchment areas.

"Rivers are like arteries of the nation's body. If they vanish, water crises arise," he said, recalling how the Gaurdhoiya stream, now being revived, was once a river but became a drain due to encroachments.

He announced that 50 crore saplings are ready for a 35-crore tree plantation drive this year.

CM Adityanath announced that the 75-bedded working women's hostel being built by Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation will be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, an icon of women empowerment and devotion to culture and religion.

The dedication coincides with Holkar's 300th birth anniversary and honours her contributions to empowering women, farmers, and artisans, as well as restoring several iconic temples across India, he noted.

Highlighting Gorakhpur's transformation, the CM spoke about improvements in road connectivity, including four-lane roads and inner-city ring roads.

He cited various projects undertaken by the municipal corporation -- integrated waste management at Suthni, multi-level parking at Bandhu Singh Park, a food street in Indira Bal Vihar, beautification of Ghantaghar and Laldiggi Park, a commercial complex in TP Nagar, and the Kanha Upvan shelter in Tal Nador -- as steps that are changing the urban experience.

He urged people to be both sensitive and vigilant in the process of development.

The CM also called on citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 with grandeur, organising events in every ward and neighbourhood.

"Yoga is a guarantee of good health, and PM Modi has given it global recognition," he said. He also urged people to plant a tree in their mother's name on June 23, the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who advocated for 'One Nation, One Law'.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the Kalyan Mandapam and toured the facility to inspect its infrastructure and services. On stage, he honoured 10 municipal employees with certificates and gifts for their outstanding work.