Providing fair, transparent & effective services to public core objective of policing: Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur held a two-day meeting at Madhuban in Karnal with senior police officers from across the state to review issues related to law and order and crime control, officials said on Monday.

During the meeting, the DGP issued some important directives concerning crime prevention, public safety and service delivery, emphasising that the core objective of policing is to provide fair, transparent, and effective services to the public, an official statement said.

Placing women's safety as the top priority, Kapur said senior officers should personally supervise crimes against women and ensure proper counselling of the victims.

If an accused harasses a woman even after release from jail, it must be taken very seriously, he added.

The meeting highlighted that so far in 2025, there has been a 16-25 per cent reduction in major crimes such as rape, attempt to rape, kidnapping, molestation, and dowry deaths, as compared to the same period in 2024.

The meeting was informed that 46 vehicles have been integrated with the 'Dial-112' emergency helpline, and a dedicated ‘Durga Battalion’ has been established at Sunaria in Rohtak, deploying 540 women police personnel.

Sensitive hotspots and routes prone to harassment have been identified, where CCTV cameras have been installed and police personnel deployed to ensure a safe environment for women, the meeting was told.

Chairing the meeting, the DGP also strongly advocated for a tough stance against usury, the practice of lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest.

He announced that Haryana Police will launch a 15-day special campaign across the state against moneylenders exploiting the public.

All such exploitative usurers, who lend money at exorbitant interest rates and engage in threats, coercion, and property grab, will be identified and dealt with strict legal action, he said.

Instructions were issued to thoroughly review district sealing plans for preventing violent crimes and make them more effective, the statement said.

From January 1, 2024, till August this year, 13 dreaded criminals were killed in police encounters, it said.

In collaboration with central agencies, nine notorious criminals were extradited, and 70 lookout circulars and 27 red corner notices were issued, the statement said while sharing details of the meeting.

FIRs were registered in 29 fake passport cases, leading to the cancellation of 21 passports.

Strong action was also taken against organised crime and its online glorification, resulting in the pulling down of 54 objectionable songs and the closure of several criminals' social media accounts, the statement said.

At the meeting, the DGP directed the SHOs to take firm steps to ensure that all villages and wards in their areas become drug-free.

For this, motivated teams should be formed and regular meetings be held with the drug control authorities, medical associations, chemists, and pharmacists, he said.

Reviewing cybercrime, the DGP said Haryana Police is doing commendable work in this field, but recovery of defrauded amounts must improve further. PTI SUN ARI