Providing infrastructure for investors govt's responsibility: Singapore High Commissioner

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong said on Wednesday that it is the responsibility of the governments to provide requisite infrastructure for investors while lauding the efforts made in that sector in Assam.

He said this during a session at the ongoing 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' here.

He also praised the Assam government for "keeping its promises" made during the first edition of the business summit held seven years ago.

Speaking at a session on road, railway and waterways infrastructure, Wong said, "When I was going through the promises and assurances given by the state government during Advantage Assam 1.0, I found those have been kept." He, however, did not mention any specific sector or announcement.

Praising the efforts behind holding the second edition of the summit, he said, "The way in which the summit has been curated, it has left an impact on our Singapore delegation, the 61 foreign heads of missions and ambassadors who were here." For investments to come, the government has to provide the infrastructure, the high commissioner asserted.

He said, "When it comes to infrastructure development, I look from the business point of view. It is on the government to provide key infrastructure points for investors." Wong also praised the state government's plans for infrastructure development.

Speaking about his visit to Tata's upcoming semiconductor unit at Jagiroad, he maintained that the good road, railway and air connectivity with the site will help Assam realise its dream of becoming a semiconductor assembling hub.

The Jogighopa multi-modal logistics park with its links to Gelephu in Bhutan and Chittagong port in Bangladesh could emerge as another industrial hub in the country, he added.

"The state has big plans in the industrial sector. We have no doubt that it will be able to meet its expectations from the summit," the Singapore high commissioner said.