Provocative slogans raised during Muharram procession in Amethi prompt police probe

Amethi: Police have launched an investigation after a video of provocative slogans being raised during a Muharram procession here went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when a procession was taken out in the Musafirkhana area.

As the procession passed the Musafirkhana police station, some youths who were part of it allegedly raised provocative slogans, the police said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The matter is under investigation and strict action will be taken against those responsible, said Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Peethadheeshwar Mouni Maharaj of Babuganj Sagara Ashram strongly condemned the sloganeering and urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action.

He said these acts create disintegration, tension and disturb communal harmony in the society.