'Provocative' song case: SC stays case against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, booked in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the Gujarat government and complainant Kishanbhai Deepakbhai Nanda on an appeal filed by Pratapgarhi.

The Congress leader has challenged January 17 order of the Gujarat High Court which dismissed his petition for quashing the FIR filed against him saying investigation was at a very nascent stage.

On January 3, Pratapgarhi was booked for the alleged provocative song in the backdrop of a mass marriage function he attended in Jamnagar.

Among other sections, Pratapgarhi, national chairman of the Congress' minority cell, was booked under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, etc.) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 46-second video clip, uploaded by Pratapgarhi on X, showed him being showered with flower petals as he walked waving his hands and a song playing in the background which the FIR alleged had lyrics that were provocative, detrimental to national unity and hurt religious feelings.