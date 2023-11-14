PRS Oberoi's achievements have been inextricably linked to West Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, and said it was an irreparable loss.

Banerjee said that his achievements were inextricably linked to West Bengal.

"Saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan PRS Oberoi, Chairman of the Oberoi group, and the hospitality tycoon of India. He was trained in Darjeeling and his achievements have been inextricably linked to West Bengal," she posted on X.

"We shall all feel the irreparable loss. Condolences to the family, friends and admirers," she added.

Oberoi, widely known as the doyen of Indian hospitality, passed away leaving behind a rich legacy. He was 94. PTI SCH SOM