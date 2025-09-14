PSA always 'misused' against people of JK, time to reconsider 'black law', says PDP's Waheed Para

Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) PDP MLA Waheed Para on Saturday said the Public Safety Act (PSA) has always been "misused" against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it is time to reconsider it seriously.

His remarks came in the backdrop of AAP MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik being detained under the stringent law, which allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"The PSA has always been misused against the people of J&K. There is strong resentment against it among people and there is a need to stop its use. So, all the institutions should talk about it," Para told reporters in Pulwama.

He said there is a need to reconsider the law and its application seriously.

Para termed Malik's detention under the PSA "unfortunate".

Political parties contested the assembly elections so that everyone would abolish this "black law" together. "However, it is a pity that we are not even discussing it," the Pulwama MLA said.

Para said Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahin Rather issued a notification stating that Malik has been detained under the PSA but did not issue another to condemn it.

Calling on politicians to speak against the "misuse" of the law, the PDP leader said that at present, thousands of youths are in jails and if politicians holding important positions do not speak out on the issue, "then there is no point in public representation".

On a question about his response to the Speaker's show cause notice to him, Para said he will respond to it and if possible, he will also meet Rather.

The Speaker issued the notice to Para over his social media post claiming that the assembly secretariat endorsed Malik's detention under the PSA.

Malik, who is also the chief of the AAP's J&K unit, was detained on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order and was lodged in Kathua jail. His detention sparked violent protests in Doda, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory restrictions and snap mobile internet and broadband services in the district. PTI SSB DIV DIV