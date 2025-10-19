PSA used with impunity by all CMs, governors of J-K: People's Conference

Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday said the Public Safety Act (PSA) is a draconian law that has been used with impunity by all chief ministers and governors of Jammu and Kashmir.

While reacting to a post by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the MLA from Handwara said the PSA was not repealed by any government in Jammu and Kashmir when they were in a position to do so.

"They never repealed this draconian law when they could. They never will," he said.

"The PSA is a draconian law. It has been used with impunity by all Kashmiri chief ministers and all governors whenever J and K was under the central rule," Lone said in a post on X.

Owaisi, while reacting to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement that he would revoke the PSA through an ordinance whenever he gets the powers, lambasted all governments in Jammu and Kashmir since 1978 for "misusing" the law.

"I have to say it is for the first time that someone from the rest of the country has called 'a spade a spade'," Lone said.

The former minister said the police verification system in Jammu and Kashmir was based on "retributive justice".

"Additionally, the notorious police verification system based on retributive justice and collective punishment was used by all during their tenures.

"In the year 2025 we have a law from the Stone Age, wherein a daughter or a son is punished for a crime committed by the father or mother; or a father is punished for a crime committed by a son or a daughter. The list of relationships impacted is long. Cousins are punished for a crime committed by a cousin," he added.