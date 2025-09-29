PSC exam fraud: One more held

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 29 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly aiding his friend in cheating during a state public service examination using sophisticated electronic devices in this district, police said on Monday.

Town police arrested Sabil, a native of Peralassery here, two days after his friend, N P Mohammed Sahad, was held in the exam fraud reported at a government school in Payyambalam.

During the exam, Sahad had allegedly used a button camera to transmit the question paper to Sabil, who then relayed the answers back through a bluetooth headset while inside the exam hall on September 27, they said.

An invigilator detected the alleged malpractice and alerted the PSC vigilance wing and local police.

When Sahad had attempted to flee the examination hall, police chased and apprehended him.

During interrogation, he admitted to cheating in four exams. It was also found that he had even used a special mobile application for this purpose, they added. PTI COR LGK ROH