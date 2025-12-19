PSCs need to anticipate emerging challenges in tech, focus on transparency: President Murmu

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said Public Service Commissions need to anticipate emerging challenges in technology and also focus on strengthening transparency and developing globally comparable teams of civil servants.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Conference for Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions here, she also said the Public Service Commissions should give the highest priority to the aspect of honesty and integrity of candidates they recruit.

"The Public Service Commissions need to anticipate the emerging challenges on the frontier of technology, strengthening transparency and credibility as well as developing globally comparable teams of civil servants," she said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma UPSC Chairperson Ajay Kumar and dignitaries were present.