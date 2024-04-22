‘Pseudo-nationalist’ INDIA bloc parties trying to weaken country: Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) Describing constituents of the INDIA bloc as a gang of 'pseudo-nationalist' parties, Bihar BJP president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Monday accused the opposition alliance of trying to divide and weaken the country.

Mocking the RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) in Bihar, the state BJP also released a booklet titled ‘Maha Thagbandhan' (alliance of cheats) highlighting the alleged corruption that took place during UPA rule at the Centre and during the RJD regime.

Interacting with media persons at the party office here, Chaudhary said, "Leaders of the INDI Alliance are against development. The INDI Alliance is a gang of pseudo-nationalist parties. They are trying to divide, break and weaken the country.” "What did the Congress party give to this country? People are well aware of the scams that took place during the UPA regime - from 2G, Coal to 'Jijaji'. People were fed up with rampant corruption in the Congress-led Central government," said Chaudhary.

Similarly, scams took place in Bihar during the RJD regime, the deputy chief minister alleged.

He also held the Congress governments at the Centre and in the state responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and 1989 Bhagalpur riots in Bihar.

Accusing the RJD supremo of promoting dynastic politics, Chaudhary said, "Lalu Prasad Ji cannot think beyond his family. He did nothing for the welfare of socially backward communities in Bihar during his regime.” The former chief minister cannot even contest the panchayat election for a mukhiya post after his conviction in the fodder scam), he said. PTI PKD NN