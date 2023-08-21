Pseudo-secularists afraid of taking Lord Ram's name now chanting Hanuman Chalisa thanks to Modi's leadership: MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 21 (PTI) In a veiled dig at Congress leader Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said "so-called" secularists who were once afraid of taking Lord Ram's name due to obvious "compulsions" are now chanting Hanuman Chalisa to reach out to Hindus.

He credited this "change" in their stand to the "charismatic" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an event, Chouhan said the BJP will retain power in the upcoming assembly elections in MP with the "biggest-ever victory margin" and ruled out anti-incumbency and voter fatigue against BJP.

He also justified "bulldozer action" against criminals, especially those involved in crimes against girls and women.

“Neither there is anti-incumbency nor there is any fatigue. We will come back to power with a record majority, which will be the biggest so far,” Chouhan said while responding to a query after the launch of 'The NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh regional channel.

Responding to a query on Kamal Nath purportedly embracing symbols of Hinduism associated with the BJP, Chouhan said, “I consider it as a major success as the so-called secularists who were afraid of taking the name of Lord Ram because of compulsions, are now reciting Hanuman Chalisa, chanting Hindu-Hindu and coming back to the mainstream”.

“It seems their eyes are opened now. This became possible because of Modi ji's charismatic leadership,” he added.

Notably, Nath had hosted the recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence in the past. Recently, he appeared to support the "Hindu rashtra" proposition by observing that 82% population of India is Hindu.

Queried whether the bulldozer action- which involves razing illegal properties of criminals- is contrary to his "soft" image, Chouhan said, "Such action is necessary against those involved in crimes, especially against girls and women".

"When I took over the reins of the state in 2005, I ensured the menace of dacoits is ended. Naxalite activity is restricted to just one district (Balaghat) while the network of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) stands demolished," he said.

When asked whether BJP would have a tacit electoral understanding with parties like AAP, AIMIM, and BSP to cut into the opposition's votes in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said, "AAP and Congress have joined the INDIA bloc because of Modi's popularity".

He said the BJP's poll plank would be the development and the welfare of people.

On the occasion, Chouhan listed various welfare initiatives launched by his government including Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Teerth Darshan Yojana and the loan scheme for farmers at zero per cent interest among others.

After Chouhan left the venue, Kamal Nath joined the event.

The Congress veteran justified the poll "guarantees" by his party in Madhya Pradesh including providing the LPG cylinder at Rs 500, paying Rs 1,500 assistance to women, providing 100 units of free power etc.

He said the guarantees to be implemented by Congress after coming to power in MP would help people save their money, which will eventually boost economic activity.

In a dig at the ruling BJP, Nath said, "It is a matter of happiness that the saffron party is copying my ideas and providing financial assistance to women".

"I will be happy if they also provide LPG cylinders to common people for Rs 500 as this will result in substantial savings for the common people," the former chief minister said.

He accused Chouhan of making "hollow promises".

“Investment comes only when investors have confidence in the state government," Nath added.

Answering a question, Nath said he was comfortable with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in MP.

Nath said the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party and others in the poll arena is immaterial "as they want to show their presence only during elections". PTI MAS NSK