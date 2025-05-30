PSI booked for seeking bribe in Latur

Latur, May 30 (PTI) A sub inspector was booked for allegedly seeking a bribe in Maharashtra's Latur district, a senior Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Friday.

The PSI, posted at MIDC police station, allegedly sought Rs 25000 from a person to give a favourable report in the latter's bail plea, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Barge said.

"After receiving a complaint on May 15, a preliminary verification was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses. But traps laid on May 15, 19, 26 and 28 were unsuccessful. However, a case was registered against the PSI on Thursday under Prevention of Corruption Act after further probe," he said. PTI COR BNM