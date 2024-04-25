PSI, constable from Kalwa police station held for bribery

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) A sub inspector and a constable attached to Kalwa police station in Thane were arrested for allegedly seeking and demanding a bribe from a businessman, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sub Inspector Tushar Potekar (40) and constable Madhav Darade (49) were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday, he said.

"They had sought a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a man whose Mumbai-bound tempo carrying aluminium plates was detained on April 16. After the businessman approached ACB, a trap was set and Darade was held while accepting Rs 1.90 lakh," the official said.

Following a probe, Potekar was held soon after, the official added. PTI COR BNM