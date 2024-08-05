PSI death: Action against Congress MLA, son if CID probe finds them guilty, says home minister

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that action will be taken against a Congress MLA and his son who are facing allegations in connection with the death of police sub-inspector Parashuram in Yadgir, if they are found guilty in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe.

He also said the government has decided to give a job to the deceased officer's wife.

"The probe has been handed over to CID; they are investigating. Postmortem report is awaited. Once it comes, the cause of death will be known. I will be visiting the family of the deceased officer day-after-tomorrow, and I will try to console them," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The government has decided to give a job to his wife. She is educated. I have discussed this with the chief minister. We will give her a job and compensation." Regarding the allegations against MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and and his son Pampangouda, he said, "CID investigation is on. Let's see what comes in the report. In case they are involved, whatever action has to be taken, will be taken." Parashuram (34) died on Saturday in Yadgir, but the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, as the autopsy report is still awaited, police sources said.

Shweta, Parashuram's wife, has filed a complaint against Yadgir Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampangouda, accusing them of being responsible for his death.

She has alleged that the two caused her husband mental harassment by demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe to stop his transfer from Yadgir town police station and that they also hurled casteist abuse at the officer, police sources said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, who met the deceased police sub-inspector's family on Sunday, demanded a CBI probe into his death and alleged that the Congress government in the state is trying to protect its legislator. PTI KSU ANE