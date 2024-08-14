PSI death: LoP in Legislative Council writes to Karnataka Guv, seeks CBI probe

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi T Narayanaswamy on Wednesday sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's intervention to hand over the probe into the death of a police sub-inspector in Yadgir, to the CBI.

In his letter to the Governor, the BJP leader said an investigation by any agency of the state government may not do justice to the case.

SI Parashuram (34) died on August 2 in Yadgir. Following the death his wife Shweta lodged a complaint against Yadgir Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampangouda, accusing them of being responsible for his death.

She has alleged that the two caused her husband mental harassment by demanding Rs 30 lakh bribe to stop his transfer from Yadgir town police station and that they also made casteist abuse against the officer.

Presently, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case.

" A police sub inspector died under mysterious circumstances on August 2 in Yadgir town. The timing and circumstances of death adding to the allegations of the spouse of the deceased Smt. Shweta has led to public outcry and a storm of controversy," Narayanaswamy said in the letter.

Noting that the CID team has visited the Yadgir and is investigating the case, he said, though a case has been registered against MLA Chennareddy Patil and his son under Sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the Prevention of Atrocities Act against the Schedule Castes, no concrete action has been taken.

"The fact is that the accused are roaming scott free and were seen in the Chief Minister's house a few days after the incident, and recently with the Home Minister," he said.

"As the constitutional head of our state, I hereby request your intervention in the matter as per your wisdom and prerogative powers. We seek your grace in handing over the case to the CBI, as any agency from the state government may not do justice to the case," he added. PTI KSU ROH