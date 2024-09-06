PSI says BJP MLA assaulted him; legislator alleges cop patronising illegal activities

Nagpur, Sept 6 (PTI) A police sub-inspector (PSI) here has accused local BJP MLA Mohan Mate and a few others of assaulting him.

The MLA in turn alleged PSI Shyam Kanojia was protecting wrongdoers and said he would complain to the police commissioner about him.

In his complaint, Kanojiya claimed his landlord, Mate and seven others stopped him on Thursday night, and the legislator grabbed his collar and abused him.

The MLA's supporters assaulted him, Kanojia alleged in his complaint.

When contacted, Mate said, "There is a dilapidated house in the area and I received several complaints against Kanojia from the residents when I visited the site. He also stood near my vehicle with an iron rod and intended to attack me. He had a physical fight with some residents." Mate said he will meet the police commissioner and apprise him of the illegal activities allegedly going on there under the patronage of the PSI.

"A probe is underway. As per the landlord, Kanojiya was not vacating his house for a year and Mate confronted the PSI over the issue. We received a report about a verbal spat and not of assault," a Hudkeshwar police station official said. PTI COR KRK BNM